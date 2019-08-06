Vontobel Asset Management Maintains Stake in Adobe (ADBE); Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Share Value Declined While Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Position by $300,705

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 20,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.10M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 1.68 million shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 4,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 173,228 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.17 million, up from 168,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $280.36. About 3.81M shares traded or 48.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,480 are owned by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Moreover, Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 109,496 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 11,037 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 20 shares. Utah Retirement holds 51,567 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 25,696 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Nordea Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). First Advisors Lp reported 309,959 shares stake. 5,110 were accumulated by Duncker Streett Inc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 42,948 shares. 400 are held by Highlander Management Limited Liability Company. Pub Sector Pension Board owns 181,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brinker Inc invested in 0.05% or 76,445 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 365,374 shares to 823,450 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 245,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.44 million for 9.90 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,163 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor stated it has 6,967 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.48% or 167,843 shares. Vigilant Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 127 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 150 shares. 4,825 were reported by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 92,419 shares. Moreover, Laurion Cap Management Lp has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Management Llc has invested 4.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Accuvest Glob Advsr owns 4,075 shares. Valley Advisers invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 55,314 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 22,886 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

