Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Stake in Ecolab (ECL) by $12.44 Million as Stock Rose; As Ezcorp (EZPW) Shares Declined, Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.53 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 48.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 280,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The institutional investor held 301,615 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 582,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 61,062 shares traded. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C; 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 22/05/2018 – EZPW: AIRCRAFT CARRYING 4 EMPLOYEES IN RUNWAY OVERRUN ACCIDENT; 22/05/2018 – EZPW: NO FATALITIES IN ACCIDENT, MOSTLY MINOR INJURIES; 02/05/2018 – Ezcorp 2Q EPS 23c; 22/05/2018 – EZCORP Confirms Airplane Accident on Landing in Honduras; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 22/05/2018 – Ezcorp: No Fatalities in Accident of Aircraft Carrying Four EZCORP Employees; 17/05/2018 – Ezcorp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – Ezcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 70,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 168,337 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.72 million, down from 239,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 418,960 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg National Tru Financial Bank owns 25,377 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 43,502 shares. Natixis stated it has 5,784 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 0.88% or 9,666 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Management L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 762,099 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,714 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 92,432 shares. Estabrook Cap Management owns 450 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 262,120 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parkside Fin National Bank & accumulated 208 shares. 14,504 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Clearbridge Ltd Llc invested in 0.89% or 5.72M shares. Dillon Associates invested in 41,907 shares or 2.41% of the stock. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.71% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 75,155 shares to 221,810 shares, valued at $391.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

