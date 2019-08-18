Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Its Visa (V) Holding by $26.54 Million; Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Shareholder Hartline Investment Lifted Stake

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 184.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 16,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 25,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93M shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 164,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471.72M, down from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,655 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $135.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 262,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc.

