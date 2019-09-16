Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Its Netease (NTES) Stake by $98.94 Million as Share Value Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $310,452 as Stock Value Declined

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 391,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415.01 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $275.27. About 528,648 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43M for 29.41 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 16,350 shares to 448,531 shares, valued at $499.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,211 shares to 106,175 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citizens And Northern Corp holds 2.01% or 1,912 shares. Notis owns 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,321 shares. Chem Natl Bank has invested 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability reported 2,041 shares stake. 1,780 are held by Baldwin Invest Management Ltd Liability. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Liberty Management Incorporated owns 3,638 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Lc holds 5.38% or 2,650 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 0.09% stake. Artisan Partners Partnership holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 377,432 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 151,932 shares. Claar Advsr Limited Liability invested in 5,500 shares or 4.73% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nwi Mgmt Lp reported 80,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc has invested 3.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.