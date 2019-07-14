Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $13.19 Million; Nuwave Investment Management Position in Juniper Networks (JNPR) Lifted by $417,742

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 32,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 308,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.38M, down from 341,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $401.83. About 452,972 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 659.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 16,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,503 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, up from 2,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 2.46 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 27/03/2018 – Securematics Named 2017 an Americas Distributor of the Year by Juniper Networks; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks topped estimates for first-quarter profit and the network gear maker forecast current-quarter revenue above expectations; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 03/04/2018 – New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 23/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Self-Driving Market Becomes a Reality in the US by 2026, As 1 in 4 New Vehicles Sold Becomes Driverless

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 314,238 shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $219.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 129,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 21.42 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc owns 0.1% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 5.69M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,287 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 34,387 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 683 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.11% or 143,704 shares. Cookson Peirce Comm invested in 0.03% or 855 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bluemountain owns 2,050 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 8,889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 98,100 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 87,558 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Asset One Co Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 49,402 shares. 1,412 were reported by Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Friess Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,000 shares or 1.48% of the stock.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. OREILLY DAVID E had sold 40,000 shares worth $14.88 million. Shares for $18.72M were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L. Shares for $1.36M were sold by SHAW JEFF M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 4.90 million shares. Moreover, Menta Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 16,103 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Ameriprise invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Asset accumulated 9,911 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 48,038 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs reported 3.62 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 338,102 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% or 109,889 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.24% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.22% or 2.26 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 1.06 million shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested 0.01% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Dupont Capital Management Corp invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

