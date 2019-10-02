Vontobel Asset Management Lifted Its Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $1.57 Million as Share Value Rose; Union Pac Com (UNP) Stock Value Rose While Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $620,061

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 4,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 312,156 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.11 million, up from 308,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $400.67. About 399,591 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 3,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 226,483 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.30 million, down from 230,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.95. About 5.30 million shares traded or 66.76% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 5,695 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 90,078 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Plancorp Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Eqis holds 635 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Company owns 434,400 shares. Schwartz Counsel accumulated 63,000 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 27,550 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Stock Yards Comml Bank accumulated 1,710 shares. 2,355 were accumulated by Spc Fincl. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.08% stake. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 2,141 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 80,379 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 18,747 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 134,634 shares to 4.86 million shares, valued at $246.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 310,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,897 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.04 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp has invested 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Private Advisors Inc invested in 43,770 shares or 2.09% of the stock. 8,333 are held by Twin Management Inc. Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.55% or 4,802 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.22% or 3.32 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.7% or 78,106 shares in its portfolio. Founders Cap Mngmt Lc reported 42,518 shares. Tortoise Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 2,562 shares. 4,225 were accumulated by Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.58% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Reaves W H And Co Inc invested in 624,338 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 4.28 million shares stake. Catalyst Capital Llc invested 0.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). North Star Inv Mngmt invested in 1.05% or 53,830 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd invested in 1.79% or 99,189 shares.