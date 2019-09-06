Vontobel Asset Management Increases Holding in Mastercard (MA); Cambridge Advisors Has Lowered Intel (INTC) Position by $320,279; Stock Value Declined

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 8.73 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 78,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $588.69 million, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $292.84. About 1.48M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.67 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 141,652 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $239.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 24.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

