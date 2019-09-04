Vontobel Asset Management Increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $1.65 Million; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Shareholder Tctc Holdings Cut Stake as Market Value Rose

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 12.54 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617.60 million, down from 12.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 2.15 million shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 135,880 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.53 million, up from 132,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $527.18. About 311,110 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 2.09 million shares to 4.49 million shares, valued at $200.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 229,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MOS, WBA, SHW – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,887 shares to 47,968 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like HollyFrontier Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HFC) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Spotlight On HollyFrontier Corporation’s (NYSE:HFC) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $218.68 million for 8.30 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.