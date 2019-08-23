Vontobel Asset Management Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $1.30 Million; Salient Capital Advisors Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Lowered by $35.86 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88M, down from 4.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 11.60M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agrees to Work With Canadian Govt to Find Buyer by July 22; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/17/2018 08:19 AM; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 4,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 173,228 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.17 million, up from 168,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $287.69. About 1.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 3,524 shares. Wright Investors Serv Inc holds 0.19% or 1,742 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 1.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westfield Cap Mgmt Communications Limited Partnership holds 444,365 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Management Inc reported 1,041 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hartwell J M Partnership holds 7,965 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.32% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,879 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 52,437 shares. Stephens Investment Management Group Inc Limited Co reported 395 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 1.25% or 108,006 shares. Monetta Fincl holds 1.54% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 95,920 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 24.90 million shares to 160.51M shares, valued at $688.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 75,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 25,026 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 1,721 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ardevora Asset Llp accumulated 1.03% or 1.98 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 196,468 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.13% or 3.27 million shares in its portfolio. 24,480 are owned by Arete Wealth Ltd Liability. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 459,800 shares. 425,278 are held by Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt. 5.20 million are owned by Raymond James And Assoc. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Petrus Trust Lta accumulated 4.59% or 1.18 million shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.2% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Parsec Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sumitomo Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 58,152 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,911 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 23,302 shares to 490,468 shares, valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 376,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 753,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).