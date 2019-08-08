Vontobel Asset Management Increased Amphenol New (APH) Position; Compx International (CIX)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Compx International Inc (CIX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 10 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 9 sold and decreased stakes in Compx International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.34 million shares, down from 1.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Compx International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Amphenol Corp New (APH) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc acquired 11,255 shares as Amphenol Corp New (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 399,285 shares with $37.71M value, up from 388,030 last quarter. Amphenol Corp New now has $26.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $88.74. About 1.35 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc stake by 338,805 shares to 681,774 valued at $28.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 70,690 shares and now owns 168,337 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 13,000 shares. Harvey Inv Llc owns 3,177 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank has invested 0.17% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,315 shares. Westwood Holdings Gp invested in 65,831 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.06% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 36,796 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.03% or 74,588 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corp holds 0.5% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 737,775 shares. 116,255 are owned by Loomis Sayles And L P. Alta Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2.93% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bb&T Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 66,378 shares. Snyder Capital Management LP has 1.03% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Morgan Dempsey Lc holds 1,746 shares. Northstar Advsr Ltd has invested 0.68% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $112 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 5.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 1,864 shares traded. CompX International Inc. (CIX) has risen 22.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CIX News: 07/05/2018 – CompX International 1Q EPS 30c; 20/04/2018 DJ CompX International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIX); 23/05/2018 – REG-COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $181.68 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Security Products and Marine Components. It has a 11.68 P/E ratio. The Security Products segment makes mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

