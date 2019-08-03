Vontobel Asset Management Holds Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC); Pwr (PWR) Position Increased by Ack Asset Management Llc

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 8,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.79M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.82 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pwr (PWR) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 745,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 billion, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pwr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 3.89 million shares traded or 182.72% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vrrm by 830,436 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $7.36B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mtz (NYSE:MTZ) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Another trade for 24,722 shares valued at $3.03 million was made by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc, a -based fund reported 250,043 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 2,824 shares stake. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 1,745 shares stake. Smith Salley Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 69,205 shares. Greystone Managed Invests has 68,088 shares. Everence Capital Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 16,824 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 652,951 shares. Thompson Inv holds 28,124 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 13,090 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.23% or 665,007 shares. First Natl Com has 23,069 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Weik Management has 0.12% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,080 shares. Pinnacle Assoc owns 84,832 shares. Richard C Young & invested in 2.88% or 122,922 shares. Berkshire Hathaway holds 8.67 million shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 177,163 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $62.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 325,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 703,932 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

