Vontobel Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose; Edgewood Management Stake in Celgene (CELG) Has Decreased by $766,382

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 75,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.21M, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 8,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 58,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 66,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.71. About 2.09 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII

