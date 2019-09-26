Vontobel Asset Management Has Trimmed Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake; MINERA ALAMOS ORDINARY SHARES CANA (MAIFF) Shorts Decreased By 98.76%

MINERA ALAMOS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) had a decrease of 98.76% in short interest. MAIFF’s SI was 2,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 98.76% from 201,400 shares previously. The stock increased 6.43% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.149. About 218,768 shares traded. Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 27.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 310,456 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 814,897 shares with $172.16 million value, down from 1.13 million last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $98.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $223.43. About 850,572 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Minera Alamos Inc., a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company has market cap of $53.52 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the La Fortuna project consisting of 4 claims with an area of 994 hectares located in the state of Durango; and Santana project covering 8 claims with an area of approximately 7,300 hectares located in the state of Sonora.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is 1.00% above currents $223.43 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, August 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 19. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 4,124 shares to 312,156 valued at $119.11 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Baozun Inc stake by 6,966 shares and now owns 183,515 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was raised too.