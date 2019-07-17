Vontobel Asset Management Has Trimmed Home Depot (HD) Position By $2.78 Million; De Burlo Group Has Increased Arista Networks (ANET) Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 5.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 14,547 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 271,760 shares with $52.15 million value, down from 286,307 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $237.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.61. About 2.41 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%

De Burlo Group Inc increased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 9.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc acquired 1,450 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock rose 5.20%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 17,420 shares with $5.48M value, up from 15,970 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $21.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $277.43. About 487,650 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 78,476 shares to 2.44M valued at $588.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 4,086 shares and now owns 144,971 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.44 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 360,706 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Cibc Asset invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,641 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brinker Capital stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 10,090 are owned by North Star Invest Corp. Chilton Inv accumulated 878,517 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 119,397 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated invested in 184,395 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has 157,771 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 595,662 shares in its portfolio. Water Island Cap Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 26,790 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 205,145 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt invested 2.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Headinvest Limited has invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

