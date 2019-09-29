Vontobel Asset Management Has Trimmed By $42.35 Million Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Shell Asset Management Co Lowered Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding By $1.46 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 23.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 492,421 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 1.61M shares with $139.85M value, down from 2.11M last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $105.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX

Shell Asset Management Co decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 5.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shell Asset Management Co sold 8,416 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Shell Asset Management Co holds 150,176 shares with $26.22 million value, down from 158,592 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.51M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt reported 4.45% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0.41% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo reported 228,476 shares. Pacifica Cap Invests Limited Liability holds 18.59% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 479,123 shares. 16,496 are held by Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Llc. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd reported 2,952 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 111,858 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Co invested in 0.44% or 5,720 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company has 118,357 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clark Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,938 shares. The Texas-based Hodges has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Btc Management holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 40,147 shares. Park Circle has 11.22% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 196,600 shares. Northstar Group Inc invested in 2.62% or 73,834 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 2.05% above currents $88.37 stock price. Starbucks had 23 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Robert W. Baird maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $9800 target. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stake by 2,050 shares to 206,238 valued at $32.17M in 2019Q2. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 27,272 shares and now owns 1.17M shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 12.47% above currents $168.04 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, September 27. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18500 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,575 were accumulated by Mitchell Capital Mngmt Communication. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 42,119 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 235,797 shares in its portfolio. 373 are held by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. 75,022 are owned by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc. Ima Wealth owns 1,789 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 15,177 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,289 shares. Texas-based Hodges Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pictet And Cie (Europe) accumulated 0.85% or 28,386 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.65% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Benin Mngmt holds 0.1% or 1,274 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson stated it has 5,115 shares. Covington Inv Advsrs holds 1.11% or 19,553 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0.48% stake.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

