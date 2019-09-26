Vontobel Asset Management Has Raised Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake by $648,600; Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Position by $2.79 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51 million, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.3. About 255,140 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.90 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 642,036 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Exclusive â€”J.P. Morgan Private Bank comes to Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC live on RippleNet – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 391,084 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $415.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.95 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 854,463 shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Limited Com owns 0.85% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 39,147 shares. Central Financial Bank owns 1,330 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp owns 134,806 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 592,649 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd has 2.46% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 59,743 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1.74M shares. Brinker Cap reported 11,925 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% stake. Brookmont Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 12,003 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,897 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.63% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 61,695 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 56,648 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Invesco invested in 0.22% or 6.82 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc stated it has 538,700 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Strategic Ltd Liability Co reported 0.31% stake.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It’s Increasingly Likely – Benzinga” on January 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy Announces Plans To Add Approximately 700 New U.S. Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy sees outperformance in North America – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Accuray (ARAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 16,783 shares to 430,232 shares, valued at $91.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 61,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.66 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Voya Mgmt Lc stated it has 12,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 81,085 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc invested in 144 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 10,626 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 7,395 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd holds 0.09% or 7,750 shares in its portfolio. Par Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 31,201 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 411,543 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 10,348 shares. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl invested in 6.05% or 1.45 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 397 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management stated it has 0.87% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gam Ag invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).