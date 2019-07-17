Vontobel Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $2.26 Million; Cyrusone (CONE) Share Value Rose While Chilton Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 46,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.69 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 2.14M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,004 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58M, down from 313,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 118,047 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 16,395 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 14,864 were reported by Ashfield Capital. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.04% or 46,542 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Llc Il accumulated 1.07% or 200,529 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 6.41 million shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 23,864 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1.76 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Co reported 4,374 shares. Lee Danner Bass holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 328,648 shares. Farmers Bancshares invested 0.44% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Nomura invested in 0.01% or 31,931 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Timber Creek Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 1,768 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dillon And Assocs Inc reported 15,300 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. also sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 70,690 shares to 168,337 shares, valued at $29.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 721,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,337 activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 66,044 shares. First Republic Investment Management invested in 29,527 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 326,844 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 7,593 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Channing Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 116,133 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 1.27% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 2.77 million shares. Axa accumulated 66,001 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cornerstone Advisors owns 92 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 4.06 million shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 43,294 shares. Blair William And Il owns 51,763 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Lp invested in 0.06% or 6,045 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,687 shares to 61,687 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CONE’s profit will be $91.66M for 18.06 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

