Vontobel Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed Maxlinear (MXL) Position by $30.81 Million as Share Value Declined

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 507,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.04 million, up from 4.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.28. About 4.15 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.42 million, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 345,514 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR SEES 2Q REV. $100M TO $110.0M, EST. $118.0M; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of its CFO and Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ MaxLinear inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXL)

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $10.68M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

