Vontobel Asset Management Has Raised Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position by $44.72 Million; Usa Technologies (USAT) Stake Boosted by Wasatch Advisors Inc

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 594,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 320,987 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 188,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263.37 million, up from 918,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.08. About 136,426 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.19% stake. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 674,438 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Foundation Capital Ltd has 3.89% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 16,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Morgan Stanley reported 494,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S Squared Technology Limited holds 1.56% or 488,031 shares. North Run Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.77% or 670,000 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust reported 0.03% stake. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Jump Trading Llc accumulated 31,900 shares. 60,000 were accumulated by Perritt Capital.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Interior Concepts Inc by 58,556 shares to 607,599 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,847 shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

