Vontobel Asset Management Has Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $94.08 Million; As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Value Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Raised Holding by $929,660

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 2.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 7.84M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.86 million, down from 10.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 4.28M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 21,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 72,112 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 50,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 3.84M shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,883 shares to 173,228 shares, valued at $46.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 129,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 234,304 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 171 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct has invested 1.32% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Brandes Limited Partnership has 1.55M shares. Torray Ltd Liability reported 1.45% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Boston Prns has 1.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 17.95 million shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated owns 8,072 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Com reported 0.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Eidelman Virant Cap has 43,240 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Ftb has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bokf Na owns 6,670 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13,200 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 871,144 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares to 102,370 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,181 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).