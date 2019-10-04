Vontobel Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $7.40 Million as Market Value Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Decreased Stake

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 11,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 3.18 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 32,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243.69M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.56. About 175,507 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Creidcorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ4Q18 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ2Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to acquire microfinance bank Bancompartir in Colombia – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp announces the resignation of the Investor Relations Officer (IRO) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $4.24 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.85 per share. BAP’s profit will be $338.18M for 12.00 P/E if the $4.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual earnings per share reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.91% EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 490,323 shares to 4.98M shares, valued at $228.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 39,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 7,050 shares to 12,268 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 45,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,034 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern Eyes Energy Opportunities In Mexico – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Revenues Could See Slower Growth In The Near Term – Forbes” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

