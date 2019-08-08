Vontobel Asset Management Has Lowered Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake as Shares Rose; Honeywell International Has Cut Its Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Position as Market Value Declined

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 23,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 908,858 shares traded or 16.93% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 70,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 168,337 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.72 million, down from 239,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $200.19. About 1.05 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 507,210 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $442.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 262,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa owns 60,535 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh holds 7,820 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il accumulated 200,465 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 1,691 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.71% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 2,074 are owned by Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Liability. Estabrook Mgmt reported 450 shares. 3,201 were reported by Dupont. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 44,278 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Company holds 3,370 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 2.93 million shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,301 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt has 1.93% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 38,279 shares. Tt reported 1.04% stake. Amalgamated Bank, New York-based fund reported 35,003 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 52 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership invested 0.72% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 279,954 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 4,063 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 28,736 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 13,320 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 1.20M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 152,174 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 204,530 shares. Fca Tx holds 0.1% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 2,720 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 79,263 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Long Pond Cap LP has invested 1.71% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Office REITs to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 18,690 shares to 75,724 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $146.39M for 11.10 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.