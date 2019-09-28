Vontobel Asset Management Has Lowered Cme Group (CME) Position by $65.52 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Ghost Tree Capital Lifted Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 327,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.02 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 5; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE VS 85 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 28/03/2018 – CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 1.12 million shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With Idera Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 279,362 shares to 5.03M shares, valued at $501.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.61 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CME Group To Launch Bitcoin Options In Early 2020, Cites Client Demand – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 20 – Benzinga” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 3,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.08% stake. Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York owns 885,210 shares or 11.51% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stephens Inv Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability holds 576 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 706 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 14,815 shares. Buckhead Cap Management reported 16,692 shares. 8,110 are held by Park Avenue Secs Ltd. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.36% or 10,480 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.12% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Whitnell reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold BCRX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 82.06 million shares or 12.37% less from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Comerica Natl Bank has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 16,959 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. First Midwest Bank Division reported 0.26% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 36,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Clearbridge Invs Llc owns 1,207 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 35,018 were accumulated by Wellington Group Llp. Group Inc One Trading LP holds 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 104,290 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). 4,648 were accumulated by Us Comml Bank De. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 608,316 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 2,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 75,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chiasma Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).