Vontobel Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Amphenol New (APH) as Stock Declined; Brahman Capital Cut Nrg Energy (NRG) Position by $75.04 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 11,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 399,285 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71M, up from 388,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 556,737 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95M, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 887,515 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 128,313 shares. Parametric Port Lc holds 1.38M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 54,666 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 8,532 shares stake. 1,275 are owned by Sandy Spring Bank & Trust. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 25,223 shares. 1,073 were accumulated by Utd Fire Gru. Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). M&R Mngmt reported 12 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 428,234 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr owns 9,351 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.02 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 4.97M shares. Jane Street Group Inc stated it has 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Comm invested in 0% or 8,531 shares.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ativo Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 25,090 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 24,890 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Commercial Bank invested 0.17% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Rhumbline Advisers owns 606,208 shares. 875,946 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fin. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.13% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc holds 0.09% or 974,074 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 95,090 shares stake. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Stifel Corp holds 96,419 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 14,262 shares. Veritas Management (Uk) has invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Shelton Capital Management holds 224 shares. The Colorado-based Northstar Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Cidel Asset Mgmt has 0.96% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 187,382 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 2.09 million shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $200.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 160,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

