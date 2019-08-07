Vontobel Asset Management Has Increased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $194.42 Million; Valuation Rose; Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) Stock Price Rose While Mutual Of America Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.75 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 75,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 128,004 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, down from 203,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 397,207 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 264.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 4.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 5.58M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.38 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.27. About 16.50 million shares traded or 31.64% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 4,500 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Strategic Fin Service invested in 0.04% or 6,016 shares. Nwq Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.85% or 830,190 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Boys Arnold And Com reported 0.96% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 0.16% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Com invested in 170,857 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Logan Management stated it has 0.91% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 164,011 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Lc accumulated 0.67% or 94,375 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 5,696 shares. Wade G W stated it has 239,107 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 804,380 shares or 2.17% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest Inc has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 70,690 shares to 168,337 shares, valued at $29.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,012 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 494,202 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 453,263 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 6.62M shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com reported 18,403 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 86,474 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24,193 shares. Maltese Capital Mngmt Lc invested 1.99% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Raymond James & Associate reported 132,857 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial accumulated 0.01% or 279,004 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co accumulated 37,831 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 91,509 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.65M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 100,845 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centerstate Banks Inc (CSFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Centerstate Bank Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenterState Bank Corporation Completes Acquisition of National Commerce Corporation – PRNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centerstate Banks, Inc. (CSFL) Reports Acquisition of National Commerce Corp. (NCOM) in $850.4M Transaction – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc. by 33,763 shares to 190,763 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemet Corp. (NYSE:KEM).

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $67.91M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.