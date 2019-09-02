Vontobel Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) as Stock Declined; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Declined While Wisconsin Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 2.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 7.84M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.86M, down from 10.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 39,730 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, down from 44,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 961,017 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – SEES 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $250 MLN

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $306.60M for 16.48 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sterling Capital Management Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Fmr Limited Company stated it has 5.83M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 228,168 shares. Trustmark State Bank Department reported 970 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 40,220 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 3.36M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hilltop Hldg reported 2,519 shares stake. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company invested in 0.67% or 150,727 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 874,432 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Communication has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Adage Capital Prns Ltd Co accumulated 95,356 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.57% or 13,258 shares. Markel Corporation stated it has 151,000 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,000 shares to 41,000 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 95,230 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $873.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.