Vontobel Asset Management Has Cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $73.79 Million; Stock Price Declined; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shares Rose While Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Decreased Stake

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 5.95M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235.86 million, down from 7.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 5.69M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 1,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 44,178 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02M, down from 45,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 16,641 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $54.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 19,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple orders 10% boost to iPhone 11 production – Nikkei – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Netflix, Raytheon, Spotify, Taiwan Semi And More – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sarah Ketterer’s Favorite Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lam gets target boost on TSMC ties – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.