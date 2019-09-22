Vontobel Asset Management Has Cut Its Cme Group (CME) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Rogers Communications (RCI) Market Value Rose While Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Holding

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 327,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.02M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 1.47 million shares traded or 13.92% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 70.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 4.80 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256.22 million, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.37 lastly. It is up 2.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 1,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Lincluden Mgmt Limited invested in 982,004 shares. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 7,989 shares. Huntington Bankshares holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Lp holds 0.03% or 337,075 shares. Cornerstone invested in 1,009 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,050 were reported by Fosun Int Ltd. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Citigroup owns 1.07M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 443,588 shares. Assetmark invested in 2,859 shares or 0% of the stock. Mawer Invest Mngmt Limited reported 4.62 million shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.84% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 3.80M shares.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 423,562 shares to 393,732 shares, valued at $64.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,600 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 462,926 shares to 3.94 million shares, valued at $215.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $575.81 million for 32.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Bancshares holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ser, a California-based fund reported 1,865 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The stated it has 25,183 shares. Shine Advisory Inc reported 625 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 2,525 shares. Mad River Investors holds 1.9% or 11,157 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,810 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,492 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com reported 7 shares. Argent Trust reported 0.15% stake. Regentatlantic Capital Limited has 1,428 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.09% or 390,082 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,442 shares. Mirae Asset Limited accumulated 41,442 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 1.14% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).