Vontobel Asset Management Has Boosted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake; Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) Sentiment Is 1.6

Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 48 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 30 trimmed and sold positions in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 28.33 million shares, down from 29.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Liberty All Star Equity Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 20 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 8.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc acquired 262,067 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 3.48 million shares with $190.79M value, up from 3.21M last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $64.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.65M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund for 1.25 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 832,875 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 4.61 million shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Regent Investment Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 135,500 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $67,039 activity.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, June 25. CFRA upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. CFRA has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 725,176 shares. Bainco Investors holds 1.46% or 168,774 shares. Sfmg Lc reported 5,682 shares stake. Trillium Asset Limited holds 1.54% or 572,573 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi holds 2.6% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 7.47 million shares. Duncker Streett And Communications reported 55,826 shares. Estabrook owns 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 608 shares. Rock Point Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.3% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 171,800 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd owns 0.07% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 23,658 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt holds 0.07% or 5,980 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 455,236 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 460,881 shares. St James Investment Lc reported 3.2% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fayez Sarofim & reported 15,160 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 187,157 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 75,487 shares to 2.05M valued at $234.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 160,678 shares and now owns 2.03 million shares. Yum China Hldgs Inc was reduced too.