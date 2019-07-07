Vontobel Asset Management Has Boosted By $14.15 Million Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding; Brown Forman (BFB)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 8.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc acquired 262,067 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 3.48 million shares with $190.79M value, up from 3.21 million last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $66.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 4.09 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Brown Forman Corp (BFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.60, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 211 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 141 cut down and sold positions in Brown Forman Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 135.81 million shares, up from 128.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Brown Forman Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 125 Increased: 151 New Position: 60.

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by CFRA. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.24% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.68% or 135,578 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 93,905 shares. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il reported 0.08% stake. King Wealth stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.13% or 278,467 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 10,932 shares. Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 271,227 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 443,206 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 68,018 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca), a California-based fund reported 782 shares. Financial Bank holds 0.14% or 23,209 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets invested in 0.03% or 127,289 shares. Psagot Invest House stated it has 69,020 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 30 shares to 286 valued at $86.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 27,070 shares and now owns 539,081 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

