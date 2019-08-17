Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Position in Home Depot (HD) by $2.78 Million; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Raised Holding in At&T (T)

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc analyzed 14,547 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 271,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, down from 286,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 95,230 shares to 4.78M shares, valued at $873.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 314,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,890 are owned by Frontier Inv. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 82,335 shares. Moreover, Patten Group Inc has 0.27% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,277 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 4.71 million shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada owns 33,683 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk invested in 0.03% or 160 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 861,507 shares. The California-based Inv House Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Huntington Retail Bank holds 343,614 shares. 252,919 are held by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 843,398 shares. Sequent Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.3% or 9,385 shares in its portfolio. Karp Cap Management Corp stated it has 0.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). M&R Capital Mgmt has 9,244 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,076 shares to 45,452 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Pfd Etf by 30,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,340 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA).