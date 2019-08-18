Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $7.82 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Fmc (FMC) Stock Price Rose, Putnam Investments Lowered Position

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 8,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 72,558 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, down from 80,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 745,857 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRONOX’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR LATE IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 66,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.38 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 1.00M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 09/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Declares Dividend And Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.70 million for 6.03 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

