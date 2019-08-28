Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $2.78 Million as Market Value Rose; As Covenant Transn Group (CVTI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Trimmed by $691,272 Its Position

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (CVTI) by 58.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 38,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The institutional investor held 27,078 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 65,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Covenant Transn Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.09M market cap company. It closed at $13.82 lastly. It is down 41.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 11/05/2018 – YUMA ENERGY – AT MARCH 31, CO NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH ITS TOTAL DEBT TO EBITDAX COVENANT FOR TRAILING FOUR QUARTER PERIOD UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – ICONIX SEES STABLE CASH POSITION AND DEBT COVENANT COMPLIANCE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment For Mcdermott Technology (Americas), Inc. Bond Offering; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s: Black Diamond Clo 2015-1 Designated Activity Company Ratings Unaffected By Wal Covenant Extension; 19/03/2018 – Willbros Is Working to Obtain Covenant Relief, Waivers or Other Forbearance; 15/05/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING – AGREED PERMANENT SOLUTION TO FINANCIAL COVENANT BREACHES ARISING FROM LOSSES EARLIER ANNOUNCED FOR BUILDING & INTERIORS BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LTD – MANAGEMENT IS SEEKING A WAIVER FROM ITS BANKING PARTNERS FOR ANY COVENANT BREACH; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves In February; 19/04/2018 – CHEROKEE- ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL VIOLATE THE LIQUIDITY COVENANT IN ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT WITHIN THE NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 13/03/2018 – Covenant Capital Group Announces February 2018 Apartment Property Sales

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 14,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 271,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, down from 286,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $218.69. About 378,111 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 59,815 shares to 359,055 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Analysts await Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.66 per share. CVTI’s profit will be $6.09 million for 10.47 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 17,807 shares to 292,406 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 3,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.