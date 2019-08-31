Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Market Value Rose; Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Wipro LTD (WIT) Stake by $20.96 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 14,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 271,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, down from 286,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 7.69M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 827,459 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SET FOR STEEPEST DROP IN 2 YEARS AFTER PROFIT MISSES EST; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO RECOGNIZED PROVISION FOR INSOLVENCY OF 2 CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 137.69 BLN RUPEES VS 139.88 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO, TRINTECH PARTNER ON ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q EPS 6c; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO MERGE 4 UNITS WITH ITSELF; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES 1Q IT SERVICES REVENUE $2.02B TO $2.07B; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES IMPACT ON REV, PROFIT ON CLIENT’S INSOLVENCY PROCESS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL IT SERVICES SEGMENT REVENUE 134.12 BLN RUPEES VS 134.02 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Com reported 0.89% stake. Naples Advisors Lc reported 1% stake. Barnett & Incorporated accumulated 0.38% or 3,480 shares. Oppenheimer Commerce invested 0.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sg Americas Lc invested in 0.11% or 62,946 shares. 362,554 were accumulated by Cincinnati. Thomas White Intl reported 4,465 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Liability holds 1,267 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Community National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 663,620 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,715 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct holds 0.18% or 5,805 shares. Rech And Mngmt reported 245 shares. Westwood Inc owns 1.04 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt, a Japan-based fund reported 136,134 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,655 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $135.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 340,000 shares to 498,087 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc.

