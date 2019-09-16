Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Its Copart (CPRT) Holding; Mexico Fund Has 2.4 Sentiment

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Copart Inc (CPRT) stake by 21.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 130,493 shares as Copart Inc (CPRT)’s stock rose 17.45%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 469,048 shares with $35.06M value, down from 599,541 last quarter. Copart Inc now has $18.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $82.18. About 1.56 million shares traded or 18.46% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Mexico Fund Inc (MXF) investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.85, from 0.55 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 12 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 5 decreased and sold their holdings in Mexico Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 6.31 million shares, up from 5.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mexico Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants holds 228 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). King Luther Capital holds 0.03% or 47,170 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.04% or 228,102 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.04% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Cognios Capital Lc accumulated 28,022 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has 0.62% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Sun Life Financial Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 163 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.69% or 389,347 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 75,939 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 40,116 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 200,077 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Smithfield Tru Com owns 5,055 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 4% of its portfolio in The Mexico Fund, Inc. for 4.19 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 257,429 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, John G Ullman & Associates Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 15,500 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,740 shares.

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. The company has market cap of $197.77 million. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 30,237 shares traded or 8.14% up from the average. The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.