Vontobel Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Electronic Arts (EA); Sei Investments Company Has Lifted Icon Plc (ICLR) Holding by $877,608; Stock Price Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 229,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 498,926 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.52 million, up from 269,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 586,031 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 5,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 367,020 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.51M, up from 361,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $149.92. About 179,908 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 15/05/2018 – Saama Technologies and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock the Value of Real World Evidence (RWE); 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,097 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $254.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52M shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,593 shares in its portfolio. South State has 39,801 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Blair William Co Il reported 17,971 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,578 shares. Van Eck Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prudential holds 0.05% or 299,152 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hudock Lc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 140,275 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Lvw Advsrs Limited invested in 0.06% or 2,284 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 105 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 51,561 shares. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hm Payson holds 115 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts in 3 Charts – Nasdaq” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Is Finally Rebounding – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.