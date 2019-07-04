Vontobel Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Mednax (MD) Holding Raised by Citadel Advisors Llc

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 5,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447.57M, up from 238,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 5431.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 461,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 470,179 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 358,007 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Kills Spark, Its Answer to Pinterest and Instagram – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon In-Sourcing Nearly Half Of Its Transportation Needs – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Uberâ€™s Victory Over Amazon Doesnâ€™t Make Uber Stock a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,227 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 7,755 shares. Gladius Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,574 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc, New York-based fund reported 140 shares. Northern Corp holds 4.94M shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Sterling Global Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 125 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 1,971 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 88,842 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthcare Cap Ltd Company reported 69 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,168 are held by Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company. Pacific Mngmt Co holds 0.88% or 2,236 shares. 4,305 were accumulated by Wright Investors Incorporated. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 5,108 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 1.58M shares to 10,099 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 66,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd (Put) by 216,700 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) (USO) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.27M shares, and cut its stake in Chimera Invt Corp (Put).