Vontobel Asset Management Boosted Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $1.13 Million as Market Value Rose; As Office Depot (ODP) Stock Price Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased by $4.10 Million Its Holding

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 21,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.36 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 4.97M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 171.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 7.02 million shares traded or 30.46% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advsr has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2,100 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com accumulated 0.32% or 122,468 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 118,376 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 0.07% or 49,220 shares in its portfolio. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 9,319 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank Tru holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 73,930 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 168 shares. Fdx reported 0.1% stake. Hills Commercial Bank & Tru accumulated 32,381 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Bowling Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.66% or 75,267 shares. Chevy Chase holds 1.22M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Old Point Trust And Fin Serv N A reported 6,684 shares. Meridian Counsel invested in 8,567 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 185,079 shares.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.95 million shares to 854,463 shares, valued at $40.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) by 4.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155.81 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd. by 111,933 shares to 643,383 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 276,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,167 shares, and cut its stake in Evo Payments Inc Class A.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Considering Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office Depot – Opportunity Didn’t Just Knock, It Beat The Door Down – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Burlington Stores (BURL) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises View – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Banks on ONETractor Strategy, Stock Up 28% – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.