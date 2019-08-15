Vontobel Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $1.09 Million as Valuation Rose; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shares Declined While Maple Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.10 Million

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 91,307 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 99,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $110.29. About 4.78 million shares traded or 17.71% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 23/04/2018 – I’ve never seen more confusion and uncertainty on an FDA panel: FDA panel offers a wavering thumbs up for 2 mg baricitinib, thumbs down on 4 mg $LLY; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PUTTING FORWARD 2 GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MTG; 08/05/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 8-K; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 8,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.79 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $124.62. About 2.96 million shares traded or 63.66% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 160,678 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $485.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 70,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,337 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Corporation holds 0.06% or 60,068 shares. First Business Fincl holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,734 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited invested in 0.07% or 357,559 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,989 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.18% or 67,461 shares. Focused Wealth stated it has 25 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 49,377 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cetera Advisor Networks Lc accumulated 0.03% or 8,504 shares. Cadence National Bank Na accumulated 14,651 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 1.61M shares. Coldstream Cap Management Inc holds 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 1,991 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Co stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 23,340 were reported by Quadrant Capital Limited Liability Corporation. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 648,031 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying PNC Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Bank Options Pop as Financial Shares Slump – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares to 19,396 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Advisers Ltd holds 0.08% or 85,511 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 17.99M shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 50,923 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Svcs Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 88,052 shares. Jump Trading accumulated 1,549 shares or 0.06% of the stock. South State Corp owns 28,488 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 35,954 are owned by South Dakota Council. 29,034 were reported by London Of Virginia. Van Eck Assoc Corp accumulated 111,393 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Management has invested 1.82% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co holds 2,847 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested in 0.1% or 8,147 shares. 469,519 are owned by Strs Ohio. Fort Point Capital Partners Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).