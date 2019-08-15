Vonage Holdings (VG) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Upped Its Holding by $6.10 Million as Share Price Rose; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Increased by $8.43 Million Its Position

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 183,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.50 million, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 1.40M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 610,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 5.01M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.34M, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 1.67M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 149,139 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial accumulated 3.92 million shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0.1% or 505,077 shares in its portfolio. Capital Rech Global reported 0.03% stake. Shelton Cap has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 143,651 shares. First Advsrs Lp accumulated 8.79M shares or 0.18% of the stock. 352,386 are held by Citadel Ltd Liability Co. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 185,000 shares. 82,865 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 406,969 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc invested in 1.15 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 31,258 shares. 49,092 were accumulated by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.04% stake.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skf Ab (SKFRY) by 149,161 shares to 15,986 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 91,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,137 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility Fd (EFAV).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares to 389,437 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).