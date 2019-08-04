Vonage Holdings (VG) Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Increased by $12.01 Million Its Holding

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 83,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 493,863 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 577,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 2.96 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 926.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 102,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 113,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.42M, up from 11,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VG’s profit will be $7.27 million for 99.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 12,567 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 140,047 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company holds 0.43% or 1.81 million shares. State Street Corporation reported 6.47 million shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 67,419 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 26,659 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.31M shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 843 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt Inc holds 86,725 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cwm Llc owns 505,077 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 85,364 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Bancshares owns 570 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 264,700 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 86,819 shares to 267,475 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 19,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 0.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Co invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 835,978 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Com reported 136,530 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Monetta Fincl Svcs holds 55,000 shares or 4.67% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers has invested 2.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Troy Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.81M shares or 16.21% of the stock. Horizon Invests Ltd has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,994 shares. Management Corp Va owns 1,700 shares. Bluestein R H And Com holds 3.13% or 486,803 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 263,313 shares. Park Oh holds 3.91% or 588,831 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4.66% or 884,850 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Limited Company reported 122,547 shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (NYSE:V) by 22,138 shares to 101,382 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,123 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).