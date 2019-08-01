Vonage Holdings (VG) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lifted Stake; Lapides Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Celanese (CE) by $928,060 as Share Price Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 9,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 57,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 875,319 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) by 48.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 594,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 3.40 million shares traded or 6.09% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77 million for 10.57 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,500 shares to 665,900 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Company.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Celanese Announces Price Increases on Amcel® and Celcon® Polyacetal (POM) Grades – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 5,025 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group Inc owns 289,950 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 48,209 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 221,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Investment Ltd has invested 0.15% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 170,685 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Pa holds 0.12% or 14,708 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 68,965 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 205,558 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 184,217 shares stake. 972,531 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Cibc Markets holds 3,155 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 42,100 shares. 147,588 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 3.69M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 149,139 shares. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 0.05% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 470,820 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 6,004 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Federated Incorporated Pa owns 1.67M shares. Products Prns reported 533,178 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Northern Tru holds 2.90M shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.57M shares to 2.46 million shares, valued at $18.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 44,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,131 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pensare Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination Nasdaq:WRLS – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “DealBook Briefing: The Fed Isnâ€™t Making People Happy – The New York Times” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy for Monster Growth in the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.