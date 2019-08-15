Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)’s Financial Results Comparing With BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

This is a contrast between Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) and BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Communication Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage Holdings Corp. 11 2.96 N/A 0.04 295.24 BT Group plc 14 0.00 N/A 1.35 8.84

Table 1 demonstrates Vonage Holdings Corp. and BT Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BT Group plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage Holdings Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Vonage Holdings Corp. is presently more expensive than BT Group plc, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage Holdings Corp. 0.00% 2% 1% BT Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Vonage Holdings Corp. has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BT Group plc on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vonage Holdings Corp. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, BT Group plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. BT Group plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vonage Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Vonage Holdings Corp. and BT Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage Holdings Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 BT Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.15% and an $14.2 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vonage Holdings Corp. and BT Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 1% respectively. Insiders held 4.9% of Vonage Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are BT Group plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vonage Holdings Corp. -0.64% 7.36% 27.7% 36.26% -2.67% 42.04% BT Group plc -1.24% -5.62% -20.48% -22.75% -23.39% -21.58%

For the past year Vonage Holdings Corp. has 42.04% stronger performance while BT Group plc has -21.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Vonage Holdings Corp. beats BT Group plc.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. The company also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and regional and national retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2.3 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.