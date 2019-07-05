Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Reaches $12.58 After 9.00% Up Move; Idt Class B (IDT) Shorts Up By 4.56%

The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 1.91 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market SalesThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $3.05 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $13.71 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VG worth $274.50M more.

Idt Corporation Class B (NYSE:IDT) had an increase of 4.56% in short interest. IDT’s SI was 399,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.56% from 381,800 shares previously. With 71,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Idt Corporation Class B (NYSE:IDT)’s short sellers to cover IDT’s short positions. The SI to Idt Corporation Class B’s float is 3.23%. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 35,849 shares traded. IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) has risen 38.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.54% the S&P500. Some Historical IDT News: 21/03/2018 – IDT INTERNATIONAL LTD 0167.HK – PROVISION FOR DOUBTFUL DEBTS IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE EXPECTED NET LOSS OF GROUP FOR FY2017; 13/03/2018 – INTERVACC AB IVACC.ST – UNIT AGREEMENT WITH IDT BIOLOGIKA IS CHANGED, NOW TO END IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – IDT Corp Cuts Quarterly Dividend to 9c Vs. 19c; 22/03/2018 – IDT INTL FY REVENUE HK$516.6 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – IDT Biologika Receives Three Life Science Leader’s 2018 CMO Leadership Awards; 22/03/2018 – IDT INTERNATIONAL LTD – FY LOSS FOR YEAR AMOUNTED TO HK$85.7 MLN VS LOSS OF HK$64.0 MLN; 03/04/2018 – IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – net2phone Launches Hosted PBX Unlimited Service in Colombia; 27/03/2018 – IDT Completes Spin-Off of Rafael Holdings

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.27 million activity. Citron Jeffrey A also sold $2.27M worth of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Vonage Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, February 22. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VG’s profit will be $7.27M for 104.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. It has a 331.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold Vonage Holdings Corp. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1492 Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 277,304 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank reported 218,371 shares stake. Lpl Fin Llc reported 96,655 shares stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% or 185,000 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Manufacturers Life The reported 143,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 12,998 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 79,658 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity holds 0.01% or 189,525 shares. 24.22 million were reported by Vanguard Inc. Granahan Inv Management Ma has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 26,069 shares in its portfolio. American Gru reported 167,044 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

