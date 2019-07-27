Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Holding Maintained by Falcon Point Capital Llc; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Regions Financial Trimmed Its Position

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 26,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.32M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 46,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 305,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 1.46M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc. by 3,951 shares to 34,387 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 88,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,992 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Lc holds 0.05% or 81,833 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 1.67M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sei Invs holds 619,465 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 140,880 shares. American Int, New York-based fund reported 167,044 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Incorporated owns 2.93 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 16,268 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtn. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 1,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise owns 3.69M shares. 49,092 are held by Kbc Grp Nv. Blackrock holds 30.94 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Macquarie Group Limited holds 50,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 24,534 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Lc holds 246,455 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Coho Prns Limited reported 947,833 shares. Hartwell J M Lp holds 0.12% or 5,310 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.81% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Co has invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,972 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 31,681 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas reported 240,518 shares. Hartline holds 0.73% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 22,744 shares. Harvest Management Inc holds 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 2,538 shares. Moreover, West Oak Capital Lc has 1.59% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,585 shares. Doliver Limited Partnership holds 7,759 shares. Connecticut-based Bourgeon Cap Management Limited has invested 1.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 684,853 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Llc Dc has 2.75% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).