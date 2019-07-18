Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Holder Falcon Point Capital Has Raised Holding; Westover Capital Advisors Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding by $429,219

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 46,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 352,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 305,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 2.72M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,687 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 36,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $204.74. About 10.80 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 12,644 shares to 19,248 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4,712 shares to 48,561 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 76,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,398 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).