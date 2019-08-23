Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Holder Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Its Stake; Academy Capital Management Maintains Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL)

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $202.61. About 30.21 million shares traded or 15.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 46,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 352,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 305,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 687,161 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Easing Up: Fed Expected To Cut Rates, But Apple’s Strong Results Front And Center Early – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 18,896 shares to 212,173 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,344 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Lc holds 116,445 shares or 5.55% of its portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Management has 1.82% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Associated Banc reported 2.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Green Square Limited Liability owns 38,969 shares or 4.79% of their US portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And has 51,554 shares. 40,082 are held by Intrust State Bank Na. Northstar Invest Llc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 54,407 shares. City reported 2.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contrarius Invest Mgmt Limited has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability owns 10,046 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 1.89% or 173,526 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4,402 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 487,892 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd stated it has 73,208 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 1,075 shares.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Twilio: Buy The Post-Earnings Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Vonage Holdings Stock Jumped Tuesday – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “National Transportation and Logistics Company Fleetmaster Express Chooses Vonage to Provide Unified Communications and Collaboration Solution – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Is Valued At An Attractive Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 22,860 shares to 414,285 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,561 shares, and cut its stake in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,705 are held by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Parametric Portfolio Lc stated it has 1.12M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 505,077 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Sei has 0.02% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 619,465 shares. Nomura Holdg, Japan-based fund reported 10,324 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). New York State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md owns 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 151,876 shares. Int Group reported 167,044 shares stake. Blair William Il reported 14,200 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 0% stake. Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 0.02% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 55,629 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,567 shares.