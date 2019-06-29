Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) is a company in the Diversified Communication Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vonage Holdings Corp. has 89.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 58.18% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.8% of Vonage Holdings Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.68% of all Diversified Communication Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Vonage Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage Holdings Corp. 0.00% 2.00% 1.00% Industry Average 2.40% 19.53% 3.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Vonage Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage Holdings Corp. N/A 10 273.33 Industry Average 55.14M 2.30B 132.80

Vonage Holdings Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Vonage Holdings Corp. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Vonage Holdings Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage Holdings Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.38 2.74

Vonage Holdings Corp. currently has a consensus target price of $14.2, suggesting a potential upside of 25.33%. The potential upside of the peers is 86.93%. Given Vonage Holdings Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vonage Holdings Corp. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vonage Holdings Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vonage Holdings Corp. -1.54% 26.02% 17.99% 2.32% 2.68% 31.5% Industry Average 4.44% 9.89% 20.79% 17.80% 30.73% 26.50%

For the past year Vonage Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vonage Holdings Corp. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Vonage Holdings Corp.’s rivals have 1.47 and 1.32 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vonage Holdings Corp.

Risk & Volatility

Vonage Holdings Corp. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.52. Competitively, Vonage Holdings Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 0.97 which is 3.11% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Vonage Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vonage Holdings Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Vonage Holdings Corp.’s peers.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. The company also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and regional and national retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2.3 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.