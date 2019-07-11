Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) and Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Contrasting side by side

As Diversified Communication Services businesses, Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) and Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage Holdings Corp. 10 2.90 N/A 0.04 273.33 Boingo Wireless Inc. 22 2.94 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vonage Holdings Corp. and Boingo Wireless Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) and Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage Holdings Corp. 0.00% 2% 1% Boingo Wireless Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s current beta is 0.52 and it happens to be 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Boingo Wireless Inc. on the other hand, has 1.1 beta which makes it 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vonage Holdings Corp. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Boingo Wireless Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boingo Wireless Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vonage Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vonage Holdings Corp. and Boingo Wireless Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage Holdings Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Boingo Wireless Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s average target price is $14.2, while its potential upside is 10.42%. On the other hand, Boingo Wireless Inc.’s potential upside is 82.13% and its average target price is $32. Based on the data shown earlier, Boingo Wireless Inc. is looking more favorable than Vonage Holdings Corp., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vonage Holdings Corp. and Boingo Wireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 98% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.8% of Vonage Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are Boingo Wireless Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vonage Holdings Corp. -1.54% 26.02% 17.99% 2.32% 2.68% 31.5% Boingo Wireless Inc. -1.89% -12.02% -10.1% -12.83% 6.7% 6.03%

For the past year Vonage Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boingo Wireless Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. The company also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and regional and national retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2.3 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS infrastructure at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.