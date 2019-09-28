Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; Allegro Merger (ALGR) Shorts Raised By 0.12%

Allegro Merger Corp (NASDAQ:ALGR) had an increase of 0.12% in short interest. ALGR’s SI was 160,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.12% from 160,700 shares previously. With 20,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Allegro Merger Corp (NASDAQ:ALGR)’s short sellers to cover ALGR’s short positions. It closed at $10.16 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report $0.07 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. VG’s profit would be $17.13M giving it 41.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Vonage Holdings Corp.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 2.21M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold Vonage Holdings Corp. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Capital Limited Com reported 112,978 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 132,600 shares. Blackrock accumulated 31.09 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William Com Il has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ubs Oconnor Ltd has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Advisory Net Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). J Goldman And L P reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 356,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap L P reported 136,050 shares. 73,700 are owned by Lmr Partners Llp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 76,392 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Among 3 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Vonage Holdings has $1700 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.67’s average target is 36.38% above currents $11.49 stock price. Vonage Holdings had 5 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley starts Vonage at Equal Weight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vonage adds Hung as independent director – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vonage research reveals IVR horror costs businesses $262 per customer each year – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Continues To Drive Conversational Applied AI for Enterprise Businesses via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. It has a 410.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company has market cap of $193.65 million.